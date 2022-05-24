GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of butterflies have filled a new habitat at the Greensboro Science Center and you can see them up close.

The Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House is outside, but it is completely enclosed by netting.

Guests have the opportunity to walk through the habitat and see butterflies during their entire life cycle from eggs, to chrysalis and eventually emerge as a butterfly.

In addition, people can learn about the plants that attract and feed butterflies. Shannon Smith gives us a look inside the exhibit.