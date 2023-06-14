GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parker White grew up in Greensboro, but it was while she was living in our nation’s capital that she got the idea for Backpack Beginnings.

“I was living in Washington, D.C. when I was pregnant with my first child and saw a news program highlighting a teacher in Texas who was sneaking food into her students’ backpacks because they were hungry when they came back to school on Mondays,” Parker said. “And for some reason that news program just stuck with me.”

When her husband’s career brought her young family back home, she decided it was the right time to start making an impact.

“I called the Guilford County school nutrition office, and they said there was a huge food insecurity need in this area,” Parker said. “Honestly, I was surprised because I did grow up here in Greensboro and I went to public schools my entire school career and I did not know about that need. And so I was really shocked to hear and I was shocked there wasn’t more being done, but I was excited I could play my small role.”

Parker started asking friends and family for money and food donations. At her dining room table, she assembled bags for children at Wiley Elementary School. Each week, she delivered them to a social worker who identified students who needed them.

It was a way to provide necessities while easing the burden on teachers, and Parker was good at it.

“I raised more money than I needed for one school, so one school led to two, and two led to three, and I continued to ask the social workers, ‘If these families and children are struggling for food, what other items are they struggling for?” Parker said. “I would hear about clothing or school supplies or hygiene products and continued to think, ‘We can do that. We can take that on. We can add this.'”

With BackPack Beginnings outgrowing Parker’s dining room, Guilford Child Development—later renamed Children & Families First—stepped in. The non-profit operated out of the organization’s basement. When that wasn’t enough space, BackPack Beginnings moved to Alliance Drive. 3,000 square feet, then 9,000 square feet allowed Parker’s vision to expand too.

“Over that time, we grew the number of schools we served,” Parker said. “We grew the number of items we distributed, and then we started bringing in non-school partners like healthcare settings and the Greensboro Housing Authority because we wanted to make sure we were reaching children all the different places they were.”

Parker’s own children were also growing. Her son and daughter, along with her faith, served as a constant inspiration to keep going.

“I am a mom, and I can’t imagine my children wanting for those basic needs,” Parker said. “I can’t imagine loving a child as much as these other moms do but not having the resources to provide for them, be it food or clothing or hygiene products or comfort items.”

Providing those other items required yet another move, this time to BackPack Beginnings’ current warehouse, also on Alliance Drive. It provides 29,000 square feet for volunteers to deliver, sort and shelve items for families. A family market opened in 2022 that allows guests to shop for what they need.

“We’re trying to build this culture here where everyone is welcome,” Parker said. “From the volunteers to the family, it really needs to be about the people.”

The people are what Parker says still drive her nearly 14 years later. As she looks ahead to what’s next for BackPack Beginnings, she’s committed to keeping children at the center of it all.

“Children are so innocent, and they didn’t choose what situation they were born into, and we don’t want them to grow up in a life of hunger or clothing that doesn’t fit or being made fun of because they don’t have hygiene products,” Parker said. “We want them to thrive and enjoy their childhood. And we can do that.”

