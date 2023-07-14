GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Honda Aircraft and leaders from Greensboro, Guilford County and Piedmont Triad International Airport made it official on Friday: The new HondaJet will be built in Greensboro.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners put the last piece into place on Thursday night with $712,820 in incentives to help the company choose to expand its operation at PTI, which led to formal announcements from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the PTI Airport Authority.

There were no surprises in the releases following the $3.9 million in incentives awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Tuesday morning and a $1,500-per-job discount the Greensboro City Council OK’d on Tuesday night.

All of this means that the HondaJet 2600, which the company touts as the first private jet capable of nonstop, transcontinental flight – “2600” refers to the mileage – will be added to the company’s foundation in the Piedmont Triad.

WGHP last week had identified HondaJet as the object of incentive plans under “Project Acorn,” and Greensboro beat out a larger inventive from Albertville, Alabama, to land this $55.7 million investment, which will create about 280 jobs at an average annual wage of $88,761.

HondaJet is taking its larger 2600 model to market. The jet can fly across the country nonstop and carry up to 11. (HONDAJET)

“We are thrilled to further invest in Greensboro with the new light jet program that represents the next chapter of Honda’s skyward mobility,” Honda President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki said in the release from the chamber. “The support we have received from the local community, especially being located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, has been a key factor in our success for many years.

“We are grateful to have the Piedmont Triad International Airport as our steadfast partner, propelling us toward a prosperous future in the development and production of our new light jet.”

Skip Alston (WGHP File Photo)

Said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston: “The commissioners made a commitment to attracting 21st-century jobs to Guilford County so that our hard-working citizens can count on a more secure future for their families. Honda Aircraft’s technology-focused jobs will create this kind of opportunity while reinforcing the message that Guilford County is open for business.”

Honda Aircraft had announced in mid-June plans to add a mid-sized jet, which it wants to have in the air by 2028. The company has described the 2600 model as “a light jet with performances comparable to medium-sized jet” and would be capable of “nonstop transcontinental flight” and would accommodate up to 11 occupants while being flown by a single pilot. The company has said its new product line will work in conjunction with the existing HondaJet Elite II, a small-scale personal jet.

HondaJet’s current model the Elite II is manufactured in Greensboro. (HONDAJET)

HondaJet was developed in Greensboro starting in 2001, and the Honda Aircraft Company was founded in 2006. The first of HondaJets were aloft in 2015. As of 2021 about 200 jets had been delivered to private customers.

A release from PTI said the company will have invested more than $335 million in North Carolina. The company employs about 1,500 at 6430 Ballinger Road in Greensboro and at other facilities in the Piedmont Triad.

This means further expansion of investments by aerospace companies in PTI. In January 2022 the state, county and city provided about $130 million to lure Boom Supersonic to PTI – a lease was signed and the ground was broken in January – and earlier this year they provided more than $4.3 million to attract Marshall Aerospace to construct a maintenance facility for C-130 aircraft at the airport. TAT Piedmont Aviation also this year announced an expansion at PTI.

PTIA Board Chair Paul Mengert (WGHP)

In addition to those, PTI also is home to Cessna, HAECO, FedEx and dozens of other aerospace-related contractors.

“We are delighted for the next chapter in the evolution of the Honda Aircraft Company and express our utmost excitement that they have once again chosen PTI,” PTI Airport Authority Chair Paul Mengert said in a release. “This selection means increased job opportunities, particularly highly skilled ones, for the Triad region and the state.”