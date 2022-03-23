GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of dollars are down the drain after Greensboro residents have tried two years to get a water issue fixed with the City of Greensboro.

The problem for Doug Kretschcmaier and his neighbors along Mendenhall Street and Wilson Street started in 2019.

Kretschmaier saw a sinkhole on the side of his garage. He called the city, and they uncovered an abandoned stormwater pipe.

Crews grouted the pipe. Soon after, water showed up in Kretschmaier’s basement.

“They said they wanted to prevent more erosion and sinkholes, but it seems they did more damage than what a sinkhole would have done,” Kretschmaier said.

After months of back and forth, city crews decided to fill the hole with cement.

According to neighbors, the water only got worse, pooling up in basements and flooding yards.

“It’s a continuing issue, and they refuse to take responsibility for their actions. There are our representatives who won’t even talk to us when we contacted them and told them what the problem was,” said Michael Fangman, who lives behind Kretschmaier.

Neighbors say they’ve spent thousands of dollars to correct the damage the water has caused.

The homeowners are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the city. The gray area in question is whether the pipe is the city’s responsibility.

FOX8 reached out to a Greensboro spokesperson with a specific list of questions related to this incident and received this response:

“The City of Greensboro’s Legal Department has been in contact with Marsh Prause, an attorney with Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler, PA, who represents the property owners. City staff are advised not to speak on ongoing claims.”