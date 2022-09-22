GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downed power lined have closed a road in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Department, Hobbs Road is closed between Clover Lane and Sage Drive because of downed power lines, due to a crash that happened just before 5 a.m. The driver who crashed into the poles left the scene, according to Greensboro police.

Some customers are impacted by these downed lines and Duke Energy’s outage map indicates it may be a couple of hours before the power is restored.

Drivers are asked to be careful and find a different route. There is no estimated time for reopening.