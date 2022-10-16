GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Battleground Avenue was closed for most of Sunday following a hit-and-run crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure was first reported at 6:08 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the closure was caused by “a traffic accident involving power lines down.”

The closure was in effect from Pisgah Church Road to Westridge Road.

It was not until 7:19 p.m. that GPD announced that all lanes of Battleground Avenue were once again open.

There is no further information available at this time.