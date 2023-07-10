Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Greensboro using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Yelp

#21. Cook Out

– Rating: 2.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3309 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27410

– Categories: Barbecue, Burgers, Fast Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#20. Smokey Bones

– Rating: 2.5/5 (271 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3302 W Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27407

– Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#19. Logan’s Roadhouse

– Rating: 3.5/5 (95 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1300 Bridford Pkwy Greensboro, NC 27407

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#18. Stamey’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5/5 (173 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2206 W Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27403

– Categories: Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#17. City Barbeque

– Rating: 3.5/5 (115 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2647 Lawndale Dr Greensboro, NC 27408

– Categories: Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#16. Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5/5 (94 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4101 Fernhurst Way Greensboro, NC 27406

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Shop, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#15. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5/5 (82 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2925 Battleground Ave Ste A Greensboro, NC 27408

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#14. Van Loi II Vietnamese Restaurant & Chinese BBQ

– Rating: 3.5/5 (100 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3829 W Gate City Blvd D Greensboro, NC 27407

– Categories: Chinese, Barbecue, Vietnamese

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6012 Landmark Center Blvd Greensboro, NC 27407

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#12. Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

– Rating: 3.5/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2804 Randleman Rd Greensboro, NC 27406

– Categories: Barbecue, Turkish, Southern

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#11. Stamey’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5/5 (148 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2812 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27408

– Categories: Barbecue, Salad, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#10. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 3.5/5 (48 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3920 Cotswold Ave Greensboro, NC 27410

– Categories: Japanese, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#9. Mac’s Speed Shop – Greensboro

– Rating: 3.5/5 (348 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1218 Battleground Av Greensboro, NC 27408

– Categories: Barbecue, Sports Bars, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#8. Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 3.5/5 (689 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3300 Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27407

– Categories: American (New), Steakhouses, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#7. Bernie’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2602 E Bessemer Ave Greensboro, NC 27405

– Categories: Barbecue, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#6. Country Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0/5 (205 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4012 W Wendover Ave Greensboro, NC 27407

– Categories: Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#5. Big Daddy’s Wings & Things

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 601 Milner Dr Greensboro, NC 27410

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Cajun/Creole, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#4. Neighbors

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 507 Simpson St Greensboro, NC 27401

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Barbecue, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. Crazy Ribman

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: Greensboro, NC 27406

– Categories: Barbecue, Food Stands

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Qinji Hawaiian BBQ & Ramen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (59 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2224 Golden Gate Dr Greensboro, NC 27405

– Categories: Ramen, Hawaiian, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. Sweet’s Turkey BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 2005 S Elm-Eugene St Greensboro, NC 27406

– Categories: Southern, Soul Food, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp