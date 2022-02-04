Higher pay, new bonuses help increase interest amid staffing shortage at Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In November, Chief Brian James called the Greensboro Police Department’s staffing situation an emergency. In response, city council members approved new bonuses to attract more recruits.

According to Sgt. Angela Anderson, 19 recruits will join the department’s academy on March 1. She said that’s on par with previous classes, but she is receiving more calls as recruits tell their friends about the benefits at the GPD.

“I think a lot of times, they’re comparing different agencies, and when I mention some of the things that we’re offering, they’re just like ‘Wow, y’all definitely are ahead of the game,’” she said.

Five new recruits will earn a $5,000 bonus for military experience on top of a $41,500 base pay.

Five will take a test on their foreign language skills, which could earn them up to $2,500. All recruits will receive a sign-on bonus.

“Most of them have already been hired, so they’ve been pre-hires and learning the agency already,” she said of the new class.

If recruits live within 30 miles of headquarters, they can take their patrol cars home, too.

“It definitely makes us a lot more competitive. We’re already a pretty attractive agency anyway because we have our own academy,” Sgt. Anderson said.

She explained the retention efforts also help keep officers on patrol.

“We also have a shift differential that gives third and fourth shift. I know people are used to the three shifts. We actually have four shifts. And the ones that have more than three hours after 8 o’clock, they get $120 per pay period, which is like $2,800 around that amount per year,” she said.

The department currently has 59 vacancies, and onboarding takes time.

“Our process takes such a long time to get through because there’s just so many steps and so many things that we have to do before hiring somebody, so if someone is in need of a job ASAP, you’ve got to understand it’s going to be at least a three-month process from the time you apply to the time you can get hired,” Sgt. Anderson said.

Sgt. Anderson says her goal is filling recruitment classes, and the incentives help her find the right people for the job.

“Not just fill spaces but fill spaces with people that we want to serve our community,” she said.

The department hires through the year. If you are interested in a sworn or civilian position, call the recruiting hotline at 1-888-GPD-JOBS (473-5627).