GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As we inch closer to the weekend, North Carolina A&T University’s homecoming events are getting bigger and better.

From on-campus DJs to sidewalk haircuts, the university’s homecoming has everything.

But who is the brains behind this big celebration?

NC A&T student leader, Caulin Avery, says several student organizations work together to make this happen every year.

“They handle who we have for homecoming, concerts, the events and we have a big SGA [student government association] team that handles all the events,” Avery said.

From sponsors like Toyota and convincing celebrities to perform on campus, Avery says students plan out the Greatest Homecoming On Earth nearly a year in advance.

“Because they’re [performers] busy. A lot of people be on tour. You’ve got to find out when they’re free, what they want to do and their prices. So, it is pretty difficult to get them in but we do have a pretty good team that works for us,” Avery said.

Though student leaders can’t accommodate everyone’s demands, Avery hopes Aggies are grateful for what they have to offer.

“I know some students want bigger names. Some people want Drake. But we can’t get Drake every year. We had Lil Baby last year. That was already a lot. It takes a lot of people behind the scenes from students and people who work above students to get everything planned together,” Avery said.

The next big event coming up is the Step Show that’ll take place Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.