GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For shoppers in Downtown Greensboro this weekend, finding deals is in their jeans.

“These are the cheapest pairs of pants you can find anywhere. You can’t even find jeans that cheap at Walmart,” shopper Josh Gay said.

For every weekend for the rest of October, customers at the Lee Wrangler Greensboro Warehouse can get every clothing item they need under $20.

“We wanted to open up some of our product to the public and come in and shop and get some great value,” Senior Director of US Retail at Kontoor Brands Chris Claassen said.

It means shoppers can leave with a bag full of clothing at a jean-ius cost.

Customers can shop at the Kontoor Brands campus at 444 N. Elm St. in Greensboro from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 to Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.