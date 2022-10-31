‘Heart was racing’: Greensboro man plans to buy new house with $200,000 lottery win (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Lofton, of Greensboro, says he plans to use his $200,000 lottery win to buy a new house, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This comes at the perfect time for us,” Lofton said. “We are currently in the middle of searching for a home to buy.”

Lofton, 39, said he just moved to Greensboro several months ago from Maryland with his wife and kids.

“I already liked it here, but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”

Lofton bought his winning $5 Lincoln ticket from the Sheetz on U.S. 29 North in Greensboro.

“My heart was racing,” Lofton said. “I read it like 50 times to make sure.”

He said he immediately called his wife to tell her the good news.

“She didn’t believe me at first because I’m a prankster,” he said. “I’m always playing jokes on her.”

Lofton claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

He said in addition to his new home, he would use the money to pay some bills.

