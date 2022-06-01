GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — He’s lived through world wars, civil rights movements, the first men on the moon and the advent of modern technology.

He probably didn’t see a lot of action in his youth during WWII. He’s only a turtle.

On June 1, the Greensboro Science Center tweeted in celebration of Bonecrusher’s 104th birthday.

The alligator giant snapping turtle, living the good life in his aquarium on the lower level of the museum, will be given a special birthday cake (not made of actual cake) at his birthday party at 2 p.m., and you can learn more about Bonecrusher when his keeper goes live in their Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Happy birthday, Bonecrusher!