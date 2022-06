GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Hank Williams Jr. will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum this Friday.

Tickets are $39.50 plus applicable fees, all seats are reserved.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

He is touring in support of his new album “Rich White Honkey Blues,” which was released last week.

He has released albums since the mid-60s, and his latest marks his 56th release.