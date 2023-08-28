GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Scanner technology found a weapon at a Piedmont Triad high school on Monday.

According to Guilford County School’s Facebook post, the school district and law enforcement are “conducting and investigation” because one of their Evolv screeners detected a gun during the security line at Western Guilford High School.

“The student did not make it through the security line. No one was threatened or harmed,” the district wrote.

They had additional law enforcement come to the school and an investigation will be conducted,

Guilford County Schools takes the safety of students and staff seriously. We want to emphasize that any threat to students and staff is handled with the utmost seriousness. We encourage families to have conversations with students and each other about the severity of children gaining access to weapons and the consequences they face if they are found on

educational property. We also want to remind families and students to say something if you see something suspicious and only share information you can personally verify. Guilford County Schools