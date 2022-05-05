GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County park is temporarily banning dogs.

According to a press release, the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is temporarily discontinuing access to trails for dogs, due to what they say is a “sizable increase of dogs being off-leash in the park,” as well as owners not cleaning up pet waste or leaving poop bags on trails.

Dogs are still allowed on the park tour road and the trails near the visitor center and on the City Greenway, and the connector trail to Country Park.

There are waste bags and trash cans at five locations throughout the park.

We all love the beauty of this park, and we hope you’ll join us in our effort to ensure that this park stays beautiful and pristine for all to enjoy. This ban is meant to be temporary but may become permanent if conditions do not improve. If you have any questions about the policy, please contact park staff. From the press release