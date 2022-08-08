GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A three-month-long ban on dogs at the Guilford Courthouse National Military park has been lifted.

A park ranger with a sign indicating the temporary ban on dogs at the park. (Courtesy of Guilford Courthouse NMP)

On May 7, the park announced that dogs would temporarily be restricted from the interior trails of the park due to improperly handled pet waste and leash rules not being respected. On Saturday, these restrictions were officially lifted.

Park officials say tickets were issued during the ban, but they saw a dramatic decrease in pet waste bag litter and dogs not being properly leashed.

New trash cans have been installed along the inner trails and new signage was installed to make sure visitors were aware of pet laws and rules within the park.

“During the restriction, park staff were able to educate visitors on the importance of the site, how to responsibly recreate and how recreation can be compatible with the reason for the existence of the park,’ said Aaron LaRocca, superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. “Park managers always try to strike the balance between recreational uses and stewardship of the natural and cultural resources that are preserved in national parks.”

Pets must always be leashed and pet waste must be properly disposed of. People found in violation of those rules could be subject to fines.

Visitors are once again encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the park with them. Guilford Courthouse National Military Park also has a B.A.R.K. Ranger program. If you stop by the visitor center, you can get a bandana for your buddy, so they look fashionable while you explore the park and follow the B.A.R.K. rules.