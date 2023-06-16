GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County social services has submitted its Corrective Action Plan ahead of the Friday deadline.

This comes in the wake of policy violations that were revealed in a letter from state leaders. Some of those violations are directly related to the deadly house fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro on Dec. 12. Three children younger than five died, and their mother is in jail. She was charged with three counts of felony child abuse with serious physical injury.

Friday was the deadline for Guilford County Department of Social Services leaders to get a plan of action in the hands of the state. If they did not, the department could have lost funding, and the state has the authority to take over operations.

Six months after the fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro led to the death of 4-year-old Antonio and 1-year-old twins, Aerious and Anyis, we’ve learned DSS workers violated policy.

In a four-page letter, state leaders told Sharon Barlow, the director of DSS, and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston that safety was not addressed thoroughly, ongoing contact with the family was not maintained, all children in the home were not seen and there was no follow up to safety concerns the mother reported.

The county had an open child protective services assessment on Brandi Sturdivant and her children at the time of the fire on Dec. 12.

The state goes even further than the Grimsley Street fire. It cites Guilford County DSS with a number of violations of policy related to 29 cases, including children interviewed and seen in only 48 percent of the cases. A safety assessment was only completed in 48 percent of cases, and ongoing contact with children only happened in 62 percent of cases.

On Thursday night, Guilford County Commissioners met in a closed session to get a more in-depth briefing on the policy violations the state pointed out to the leadership of the Guilford County Department of Social Services, following the death of three young children in a December fire.

A regional child welfare consultant has already met with local DSS leaders. The state welfare consultant who helped develop the corrective action plan has been to Guilford County twice. The first visit happened on May 22, less than one week after state leaders sent a letter to Guilford County DSS. On Monday, the second visit took place. Two others are scheduled before the end of the month.

From 2022 until April of this year, Guilford County DSS has received more than $40.5 million in federal funding. To keep getting dollars, the department needs to make sure policy is followed.

A state investigation revealed leading up to the deaths of three children living at this home on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, caseworkers did not follow up on the mother’s reported safety concerns and failed to properly fill out reports. FOX8 has tried and been denied the specifics of those concerns.

We can confirm since 2016, DSS received nine complaints filed with child protective services against Brandi Sturdivant, the mother of 4-year-old Antonio Little and 1-year-old twins Aerious and A’nyis Little. One of the complaints was less than a month before the three children died in the house fire.

“the department of social services did get a phone call about Ms. Sturdivant leaving her children at night and having them unattended in the middle of the night,” said a representative from the district attorney’s office at a court appearance on January 30.

In the same court hearing, prosecutors revealed another danger in the home.

“When Detective Bersino interviewed Ms. Sturdivant, she admitted she kept cocaine in her home in a box,” said the representative.

FOX8 crews went back to the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The house remains boarded up with a condemned sign on the door. Neighbors wondered what this DSS issue means for the case against Sturdivant.

We reached out to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office to see if she would be charged with anything beyond the three counts of felony child abuse with serious physical injury keeping her in jail. The Chief Assistant DA Chris Parrish said no comment while the case remains open.

We’ve learned Guilford County isn’t the only county to have child deaths after DSS has opened a case with a family.

In 2022, the state conducted child fatality reviews for 60 children across North Carolina. In addition to Guilford County, six other counties in the Piedmont Triad were on the list.

A total of 10 children died in the Piedmont Triad last year.

FOX8 checked in with Greensboro Fire Department’s deputy chief on Wednesday to see if there is anything new to share related to the fire investigation. Dwayne Church said there are no updates on what caused the Grimsley Street Fire.

We also asked Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan for her reaction to the report since it happened in the city.

“We’ve tragically lost five children who were in the DSS system, and we can’t let it happen again,” she said.