Guilford County Sheriff’s Office looks to fill ‘concerning’ number of detention officer vacancies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting to fill 62 positions in the Greensboro and High Point detention centers.

“The staffing levels right now are very, very concerning,” said Lt. Nathan Triche, who works in the personnel and training division.

He explained both jails are meeting minimum safety requirements but relying on officer overtime to make it happen.

“These are very high numbers that definitely put stress on the men and women that are working in those facilities,” Triche said Wednesday.

Staffing shortages can impact the day-to-day operations inside the jail based on the available employees to keep inmates safe.

Better pay and incentives based on experience are helping attract potential employees as existing officers retire or leave the agency for other opportunities.

“The county has increased pay over the past year,” Triche said. “The starting salary for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is $40,688, and we have a very aggressive set of incentives.”

Education incentives range from $1,900 for an associate’s degree to $5,700 for a relevant master’s degree.

“We have incentives for foreign languages. Not just Spanish but also Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic. All of these languages would qualify someone who is proficient…for $1,800 per year,” Triche said.

Prior military experience can earn employees up to $3,800 yearly, and a sliding scale offers incentives for prior corrections experience.

“We’ve even had some success with folks from as far as away as New York finding out about the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. We’ve had four folks from one facility, a detention facility in New York, that have come down one at a time, and the word’s gotten back about our pay and benefits,” Triche said.

There were three attacks against Guilford County detention officers in November and December. Triche said recruiters address safety early on in the hiring process.

“That’s part of what we address in the application process. Showing them videos, having folks with detention experience talk with them about it, and then that’s part of our training process, whether it’s de-escalation training, defensive tactics training and situational awareness training,” he said.

Triche said it’s about finding the right employees for the job not just filling vacancies.

“We really need people. We absolutely really need people, and we need qualified folks that really have a heart for service for their community,” Triche said.

For more information on applying, visit gcsonc.com.