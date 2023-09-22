GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing dozens of sex crime charges in Guilford County according to court documents.

The Guilford County Detention Center website indicates that on Thursday Christopher Charles Cason, 44, was charged by Greensboro Police Department with the following:

13 counts of statutory rape

8 charges of indecent liberties with children

4 counts of felony incest

Cason’s bond was set at $1 million and he’s expected to be in court on Friday.

This is a developing story.