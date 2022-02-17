Guilford County Schools to consider revising mask policy as more NC schools shed hard-line mandates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A large school district in the Triad will discuss masking students at their next meeting.

The agenda for the meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education says that their meeting on Feb. 24 will discuss continuing the mask mandate at Guilford County Schools.

The recommendation reads that the administration recommends that the board vote makes mask optional in school settings beginning on March 7, but it is contingent on the status of the mask mandate in Guilford County.

This comes as other school districts in the area have begun shedding mask mandates in favor of “mask optional” policies. The North Carolina State Superintendent said she believes it should be the parents’ choice.

During a Thursday tour of the International Civil Rights Center And Museum in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper answered questions from the media, including a question regarding a plan unfolding in the North Carolina House to allow families to opt-out of school district mask mandates.

“I think it’s time to take our focus off masks and refocus on improving our schools and making them better,” Cooper said. “In a press conference this afternoon, I’ll be addressing local mandates and look forward to talking about that a little later at 3 o’clock.”

Cooper is set to speak alongside the Coronavirus Task Force at 3 p.m. Thursday. According to the agenda, the governor is expected to address mask guidance.

According to the Associated Press, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is pushing for a plan to allow parents to opt out of local school board mandates that make their children wear masks in school. A House education committee is set to evaluate the plan Thursday.