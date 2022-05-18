GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher with Guilford County Schools is charged with several sex crimes, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and is being charged with the following:

Richard Gene Martin’s mugshot

Indecent liberties with children by a school official

Indecent liberties with children

Statutory rape/sex offense of a person 13,14,15 years of age by defendant 6 years older

Contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Greensboro police say that its Criminal Investigative Divison is conducting an ongoing investigation.

The Guilford County Schools released this statement regarding the arrest:

“We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff are available to students who desire support.” Dr. Rebecca Kaye, GCS Chief of Staff

Martin is being held in the Greensboro Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.