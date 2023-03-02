GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad school district confirmed that a gun was found on campus earlier this week.

According to school officials, on Tuesday a gun was found at Dudley High School.

Guilford County Schools confirmed the firearm and released the following statement:

“On Tuesday, Feb. 28, GCS administrators and law enforcement investigated a matter in which a student was found in possession of a handgun. The weapon was confiscated without incident, and no one was threatened or harmed. School disciplinary policies are being followed in the process, but due to the student’s age, no other information can be released” Statement from GCS

No one was hurt.