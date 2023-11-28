GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School nutrition workers are continuing to picket for a pay raise in Guilford County.

There wasn’t an agreement made about pay between Guilford County Schools and the nutrition workers, who demonstrated on Monday to demand raises.

Cafeteria assistants make around $15 an hour. Assistant managers may make $16 and $17 an hour, and managers make around $18 an hour.

While that’s up 4% from last year, the demonstrating workers say it isn’t enough after being excluded from pay increases outlined in the state budget, because Guilford County Schools says that nutrition workers “operate independently” and their funding is based on meals served along with federal reimbursements. Workers want that to change.

“Sometimes, we get taken advantage of being in the cafeteria. We’re just the lunch people … and nobody is hearing our voice,” said Ahmad Haamid, cafeteria manager at Hunter Elementary School.

The walkout impacted 66 Guilford County Schools that have to feed thousands of students. Parents brought their children lunches or took them home early for the day, but many expressed their support for the workers. To their children, they’re more than just the people who hand them food.

“My kids … come home and speak about the cafeteria workers. They love them. They know my children’s names, and that makes my heart glad,” one GCS parent said.

While cafeteria workers were present at Oak View Elementary, PTA parents worked to make sure that they knew they were appreciated.

“They definitely need to get paid what they are worth because they are important to us,” Oak View Elementary’s PTA president Rodericka Moore said.

Guilford County Schools shared the current compensation plan on Monday.