GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Workers in the Piedmont Triad’s largest school district have staged a walk-out in a fight for better pay.

On Monday, food and nutrition services workers with the Guilford County Schools protested outside of the Guilford County Schools administration building in Greensboro, demanding wage increases.

“We’ve been underpaid for years. We were not included in this year’s state budget, so the district offered a 2% rate to our assistants and a bonus program for our managers. That was not sufficient,” Kelly Shepherd, who works at Eastern Guilford High School, said.

Guilford County Schools posted a statement on their social media accounts, stating in part that they are aware that “some school nutrition staff are not working today.” The school district also says they are “aware” of the employees’ concerns and are “actively working to address these issues.”

“Our top priority is the well-being of our students, and we want to assure everyone that students will be served meals today. Thank you.”