GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Guilford County Schools high schools will test a pilot program using touchless scanners at one central location, according to a GCS news release.

Screeners will be installed at the entrance to High Point Central High and Smith High and will begin functioning next week.

If the pilot program is successful, the district plans to install the system at every GCS traditional high school.

The program will be funded by federal ESSER dollars.

The Evolv Express screeners are hands-free systems that use sensors and artificial intelligence to detect potential threats. The system is more sophisticated than a traditional metal detector and less invasive, the school district says.

It does not collect or store any personally identifiable information.

Students, staff and guests will walk through the scanners as they enter the building. Staff members stationed at the entrances will monitor the images collected during the screening process, and any potential threats will be flagged by the system for further review.

“This system adds another layer of defense to our ongoing efforts to make our schools more secure,” said Mike Richey, executive director of safety and emergency management.

School and community members are invited to see the system in action at open houses next week at Smith High School on June 22 and at High Point Central High School on June 23.

Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.