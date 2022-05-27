GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools are considering implementing body scanners throughout the school system.

Guilford County Schools sent out a request for proposals on a body scanning system as well as their specifications on what such a system would look like.

Some of the features desired by the school district are:

A touchless system that can automatically detect weapons versus harmless personal items

A system that does not require visitors to empty their bags

A fully automated system that can scan a large number of visitors

A system that works both indoors and outdoors

A system with multiple handheld devices to allow staff to monitor the equipment and visitors

Some features of the software that the school district desires are:

A system that does not need to be connected to the local WiFi

A system with wireless tablets that show exactly where the threat is detected on a visitor

Integrated cameras with video frame and review capabilities

A system that locally stores the data from the scans

Guilford County Schools say that any vendor must conduct a needs inspection of their own and coordinate with Emergency Management and school personnel to determine specific equipment needs.

The number of scanners purchased by the district will be subject to change based on the needs inspection. The terms of the master contract are from June 1 through May 31, 2024.