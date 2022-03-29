GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The big yellow buses are returning to Guilford County.

Beginning April 4, all GCS students will have access to traditional bus services once again after students at Page, Grimsley, Smith, Dudley and Andrews High School, as well was Kearns Academy, High Point Central High School and the Academy at Smith had to use public transportation routes since January.

A statement from Guilford County Schools say that students are encouraged to continue using public transit if they prefer it, and they will still be allowed to ride for free if they present their GCS OneCard.

Bus riders in these eight schools can find updated bus route information in the Here Comes the Bus app. All students should check their bus route information as some students will receive new routes, stop locations, and stop times. New bus route information will also be distributed by the assigned school. All students who have used temporary school shuttles will transition back to yellow bus service.

The statement goes on to say that declining COVID-19 cases, attendance rewards for bus drivers and hiring 16 new bus drivers has made it possible to discontinue the use of public transit for these eight schools, but 56 drivers are still needed to be considered fully staffed.