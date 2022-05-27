GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Public pools in Guilford County will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to a press release.

“The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin.

The delay is currently expected to last for a couple of weeks.

“We are looking at the second weekend of June for our new target opening date with limited capacity or date restrictions based on the number of new hires we can secure,” Godwin added.

Officials are calling for the public’s assistance in filling the vacant positions.

“We are actively working with the department to fill all of our lifeguard and pool positions,” said Assistant County Manager for Strong Communities Erris Dunston.

Lifeguard salaries start at $15 an hour and pool supervisor salaries start at $18.50 an hour.

“We are continuing to encourage the public to visit our county website for these much-needed seasonal employment opportunities,” Dunston added.

Ideally, applicants will already be lifeguard certified. However, Guilford County says it’s willing to offer training to the right candidates.

“I don’t think it is a secret that businesses continue to see a slow return to work post-pandemic which carries across to our government positions,” said Godwin. “We want to thank residents for their patience and understanding as we take the needed steps to address our staffing needs so that we can provide the community with a safe and fun-filled summer pool season.”

The following pools will be affected by the closure:

Bur-Mil Park on 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road, Greensboro

Greensboro Northeast Park on 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville

Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden

To apply for a position visit this link: Job Opportunities | Sorted by Job Title ascending | My Career @ Guilford County (governmentjobs.com).