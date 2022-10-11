“Greensboro, NC downtown skyline on a cloudy day (part of the Piedmont Triad.)” (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly.

The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services they can continue receiving care through an affordable provider.

Alternative options for medical services are below:

TAPM – Family Medicine at Eugene Street

TAPM – Family Medicine at Arlington

TAPM – Pediatrics at Wendover (ages 0-18)

GCDPH – Greensboro Clinic at East Wendover

Cone Health – Primary Care at Elmsley Square

Cone Health – Renaissance Family Medicine on Phillips Avenue

Cone Health – Patient Care Center on Elam Avenue

Cone Health – Community Health and Wellness Center on Wendover Avenue

Cone Health – Family Medicine Center on North Church Street

Cone Health – Rice Center for Children on Wendover Avenue

Cone Health – Internal Medicine Center, Moses Cone Hospital on Elm Street