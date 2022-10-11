GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly.

The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services they can continue receiving care through an affordable provider.

Alternative options for medical services are below:

  • TAPM – Family Medicine at Eugene Street
  • TAPM – Family Medicine at Arlington
  • TAPM – Pediatrics at Wendover (ages 0-18)
  • GCDPH – Greensboro Clinic at East Wendover
  • Cone Health – Primary Care at Elmsley Square
  • Cone Health – Renaissance Family Medicine on Phillips Avenue
  • Cone Health – Patient Care Center on Elam Avenue
  • Cone Health – Community Health and Wellness Center on Wendover Avenue
  • Cone Health – Family Medicine Center on North Church Street
  • Cone Health – Rice Center for Children on Wendover Avenue
  • Cone Health – Internal Medicine Center, Moses Cone Hospital on Elm Street