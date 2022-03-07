Guilford County Crime Stoppers release surveillance photos of people of interest in Trust nightclub shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Crime Stoppers are releasing surveillance photos of people they believe to be involved in a shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital in Greensboro last month.

On the GC Crime Stoppers Twitter, they released a picture of some people captured on surveillance video that police believe may be connected to the shooting, requesting the public’s help with identifying suspects.

On Feb. 12 just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Trust, a nightclub on the 2800 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

One victim was taken to a hospital by Guilford County EMS. Two others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say all victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available.  There is no additional information at this time.  The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

