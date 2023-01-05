GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Roofs caving in, rust on walls, broken floors and HVAC systems failing are some of the conditions Guilford County students are learning in right now at several schools.

It will take tens of millions of dollars to fix. It’s money the school district doesn’t have, and county commissioners are working to find using your tax dollars.

On Thursday night, Guilford County Commissioners voted unanimously to hand over $45 million to get two new schools built.

Claxton Elementary is one of those schools where the work has started. The construction is expected to be complete in May 2024.

Crews have broken ground, and construction fencing is up. Finishing things is way out of the school district’s original projected budget.

“We could be furious…but we have to carry out our responsibility,” Chairman Skip Alston said. “The responsibility on us is to find the money to do what’s needed in order to take care of our dilapidated schools.”

Schools are falling apart.

“Roofs that are leaking, and floors and walls that have mildew and mold and cracks,” Alston said.

Alston has toured the schools. Everything he’s saying is what he’s seen. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Whitney Oakley also spoke about fixing the schools.

“The roof fell in during a project at Swan,” she said. “It’s like 80…degrees in many, many classrooms today just because of how the HVAC system is working.”

Labor shortages, supply chain issues and inflation forced the cost to build six new schools way over budget.

At Thursday’s work session, commissioners focused on two campuses. They approved an additional $19 million for Claxton Elementary and an additional $26 million for Kiser Middle.

“We prepared for inflation, increase in inflation, but we did not prepare for COVID and all of the things that happened because of COVID, and that’s where we are as far as supply for materials,” Alston said.

District leaders estimate they’ll need $119 million extra to build Brooks Global Studies, Peck Expeditionary Learning School, Foust Gaming and Robotics School and Hampton/Peeler Visual Performing Arts Elementary. Commissioners are waiting on finalized construction contracts before approving those funds.

Alston admits these budget demands could make people hesitant to vote for school bonds in the future.

“We have to take that chance,” he said. “We have to, and people understand our problem because they’re living it every day.”

Safety strategies came up at the meeting. To support the new safety measures at Guilford County Schools, commissioners agreed to put $92 million toward 12 projects related to safety and technology upgrades in schools.