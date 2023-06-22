GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, Guilford County leaders promised to share information about what prompted the state to evaluate social workers, case managers and leadership on their handling of child welfare cases.

The investigation was launched following a deadly fire on Dec. 12 on Grimsley Street in Greensboro. Three children, a four-year-old and one-year-old twins died.

Assistant County Manager Victor Isler tried to keep the interview focused on the corrective action plan the county sent to the state. The plan is currently being reviewed. State Department of Health and Human Services leaders said it will likely be late next week before it’s finalized.

FOX8’s Caroline Bowyer asked about the eight complaints against the children’s mother, Brandi Sturdivant, dating back to 2016.

Q: “The complaints varied from squalor living conditions to non-supervision or abandonment. The relative advised approximately two months before the fire that Sturdivant told relatives she left the kids home alone so she could go out at night. So my question is why was more not done then, and what did DSS do in response to those complaints?”

A: “I definitely cannot reference any case specifically, and I spoke to that earlier,” Isler said.

Q: “This is public record, though.”

A: “Understood … As a local government entity and social services, we cannot reference that and speak to that,” Isler said.

The only thing Isler wanted to talk about was the department’s vacancy rate, which used to be at 35 percent and now stands at 3.34 percent, the one additional child protective services team formed and the increase in salaries to help fill open positions.

Q: “Mr. Isler, you’re a licensed clinical social worker. You were the director of DSS in Winston-Salem. I know this has got to be very personal for you. Do you feel the system is failing these kids in Guilford County?”

A: “No. I do not feel the system is failing these kids,” Isler said.

Yet the county has created a corrective action plan with four goals in mind: enhancing DSS’ continuous quality improvement processes, building staff capacity, implementing increased oversight and strengthening and developing deeper court partnerships.

“Our intent is to do routine visits, whether that is weekly or biweekly based on the risk level,” Isler said. “There are times when we do unannounced home visits as well.

Q: “The children who died in the Grimsley Street fire were removed from the home for only eight days, so how does that ensure that neglect won’t happen again?”

A: “I cannot get into the details of any case,” Isler said.

Isler did state the county will hold true to its commitment to remain informed, adaptable and intentional about meeting the needs of various populations within the community.

“We want children and families to thrive but most importantly to be safe, and we are committed to a constant review that we will do internally with our own team,” he said.

The team responsible for the case involving Brandi Sturdivant and her kids consisted of Program Manager Joshua Cannon, Supervisor Jody Lambert, DSS Director Sharon Barlow and NCDHHS Investigator Jerin Elliott.

FOX8 asked if they are with the department on Thursday and was told “yes.”

When we pushed for their current employment status, the assistant county manager said he could not talk about it at this time.

Next, the regional child welfare consultant is coming back to Guilford County on June 29. That’s the same day Sturdivant is scheduled to be in court for her three felony child abuse charges.