GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The GTA will once again partner with Guilford County Schools to provide fare-free rides for students.

The GTA and GCS initially partnered earlier this year to address a shortage of school bus drivers in the districts, and they’re renewing this partnership again for the 2022-2023 school year.

Free access will be available for all GCS students, with a focus on high schoolers attending Dudley, Grimsley, Page and Smith High School and the Academy at Smith.

Students who live or attend school along a GTA route can use the GTA buses.

GCS students’ “One Card” will be updated to ensure compatibility with GTA systems.

From the GTA’s press release:

To provide students and their parents an introduction to the public transportation system, GTA is hosting two ‘Get 2 Know GTA’ events on Sunday, August 14 and 21 from 2 to 3 pm at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot located at 236 East Washington Street in the GTA customer service area. Following discussions and demonstrations on using GTA and a tour of a GTA transit bus, Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission members and staff will conduct a free ride-along on the routes serving the four high schools. Additional transit information for Guilford County Schools students and parents can be found at ridegta.com