GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -— Guilford County Schools are breaking ground on six new school projects this week.

It’s paid for by the $300 million 2020 school bond voters approved. School district officials plan to replace and renovate buildings, some more than 50-years-old.

The schools include Kiser Middle School, Claxton Elementary School, Brooks Global Studies, Foust Elementary School, Peck Elementary School, and the new Visual and Performing Arts Academy, formerly Peeler Open Elementary School.

School district officials and construction partners told Guilford County Commissioners the rising cost of materials is pushing the projects cost closer to $470 million, that’s $170 million more than estimated. The additional cost is still not finalized.

Chairman Skip Alston told FOX8 that if the additional money is approved, the ask will not impact taxpayers’ wallets.

School district and local leaders will participate in groundbreaking ceremonies at:

Monday, August 22:

Kiser Middle School, 716 Benjamin Pkwy at 9:00 a.m.

Claxton Elementary School, 3720 Pinetop Rd. at 11:30 a.m.

Brooks Global Studies, 3701 Parkwood Dr. at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23:

Foust Elementary School, 2610 Floyd St. at 9:00 a.m.

Peck Elementary School, 1601 W Florida St. at 11:30 a.m.

Visual and Performing Arts Academy, 2200 Randall St. at 2:00 a.m.

The school district hopes to have students in the new facilities in fall 2024.