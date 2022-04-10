GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents at Grimsley High School are searching for answers as the Guilford County Board of Education moves forward with plans to build the new Kiser Middle School on the existing sports fields at Grimsley High.

That construction could start as soon as August. About 15 different teams use these fields, meaning this construction will impact more than 300 student-athletes.

Kiser Middle School Comparative Analysis Graphic

Grimsley supporters said they need concrete answers before they’ll be satisfied with this plan to rebuild their fields.

“It would just suck to not have our final year be at Grimsley,” said Katie Ergott, a junior softball player at Grimsley.

Students shared their frustration at Saturday’s rally.

Parents, faculty and students gathered at Saturday’s “Save Grimsley Fields Rally”

“I’ve been a starter since freshman year, I want to start my first and my last games as a senior here,” said Kyndall Brown, a junior softball player.

Parents voiced their concerns too.

“We really are not going to stop asking questions until we have answers to what the future of Grimsley Athletics looks like,” said Brandy Adams, a parent and the president of Grimsley’s athletic booster club.

The decision to build the new Kiser Middle School on Grimsley’s fields left some with more questions than answers.

“Where will our athletes practice and play? There is no plan, when will our fields be rebuilt? There is no money,” said Adams.

Board of education member Deborah Napper, who represents Grimsley as a part of District 5 attended the “Save Grimsley Fields Rally.” Napper said there is money to fund new fields.

“We have a plan in the works to sell some of the property Guilford County Schools is not using and it looks to get us somewhere in the neighborhood of 2.2 million dollars,” said Napper.

Patrick Tillman, who represents District 3 for the school board, was also in attendance. Tillman said construction will take two to three years. The hope is the new Grimsley fields will be built where Brooks Global Elementary currently sits.

“This field would be brand new, it would have actually more open concessions than we do now. Actually, it would be a little closer to the school,” said Tillman.

Parents also have the question of where those temporary fields will be and how students will get there.

Guilford County Schools leaders are working with Greensboro Parks and Recreation to use some of the city’s existing sports facilities. The Guilford County Board of Education is also promising students transportation to and from those temporary fields.