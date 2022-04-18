GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Safety Review Team is looking into two shootings near the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street within four days.

It’s a busy area with businesses up and down the block and residential properties nearby,

We’ve learned two women suffered injuries.

One 911 caller says he heard at least five shots fired in the distance. On April 13 shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to the surface lot about another shooting.

We know one of the victims is a 21-year-old man. His mom tells us he was shot in the back and has serious injuries.

Greensboro’s assistant city manager of public safety says both situations are linked to the Blind Tiger.

We pulled reports and learned police responded to six calls since the first of the year,

The Safety Review Team has been in contact with the management of the Blind Tiger in hopes of putting an end to the violence.

The Safety Review Team was formed in December. It allows additional resources to be used to create safety in the community.

We also reached out to the owner of The Blind Tiger four times to see if they plan to make any changes. We did not receive a response.