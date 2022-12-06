GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine.

Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine.

He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people.

The company buys land for cheap prices and develops the property into apartment complexes in the southeast.

Recently, the company announced what Carroll described as the “largest downtown Greensboro development.”

The Carroll Companies made an investment of more than $140 million for a development referred to as Carroll South of Ballpark.

The three-phase project began in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Carroll South of Ballpark will feature 280 luxury residential units as well as tens of thousands of square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 150-room Aloft Hotel and a 20-story office tower.

The phases were broken up as follows:

Phase 1 — 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, possibly including a grocery store and the hotel, which is set to include a rooftop bar and a pool

Phase 2 — adding 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 13,000 square feet of first-class meeting space for conferences, weddings and similar events

Phase 3 — focused on the office tower, which is planned to stand at 20 stories with at least 180,000 square feet of space

Carroll ‘s fortune is valued at $2.9 billion and is mostly made up of real estate. Caroll Companies owns 13,000 apartments, 29 self-storage facilities and industrial land.