Chipotle’s new restaurant will replace a bank site at the corner of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Drive in Greensboro. (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you often drive past the busy intersection of U.S. 220 and Westridge Drive, you may not be surprised to learn that a new Chipotle is about ready to open on the southeast corner.

But what you may not know is that this Chipotle – the fourth in metro Greensboro – will offer something none of the others do: a drive-thru.

Chipotle spokesperson Annie Gradinger says that the restaurant at 3227 Battleground Avenue will open sometime around the end of June, most likely the last week.

You may know that this is the site of a former SunTrust bank that was razed to make room for a new building with its unique feature: what the company calls a “Chipotlane.”

The new Chipotle at 3227 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro will offer something none of the city’s other locations do: a “Chipotlane.” (WGHP)

The drive-thru window gives customers a faster way to collect orders made online or via phone.

“The new restaurant will be the first location in Greensboro with a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars,” Gradinger said in an email.

The drive-thru is not covered or particularly wide, like say the Chick-fil-A just up the street, but it does mark broadening service that customers of the three other stores in the market – 435 Tate Street, 1420 Westover Terrace A and 5402 Sapp Road – probably would welcome.

Chipotle, which markets itself as making food fresh every day and using local and organic brands, also is unique because it does not have franchise owners.

“Chipotle is the only company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants globally,” Gradinger said.

There are 79 in North Carolina, not including this new location, and in the Piedmont Triad there also are three each in High Point and Winston-Salem and one each in Jamestown, Kernersville and Burlington.

Chipotle operates more than 3,100 restaurants in 48 states – sorry Alaska and Hawaii – and the District of Columbia. There also are 13 in the United Kingdom.

The Triad Business Journal reported that the new location is 2,486 square feet, with 37 parking spaces, and is owned by National Retail Properties LP of Richmond, Virginia.

Although Gradinger didn’t name the manager of the new location, she did say that hiring is underway. “There are on average 25 jobs per location,” she said.

She suggested a bonus program, debt-free college and access to mental health care as being among the benefits the company offers.

Gradinger said positions remain to be filled, but the hiring process would not affect the grand opening.