GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro celebrated the launch of the “Hopper” trolley service downtown. City leaders and community members gathered on Thursday to be the first to ride the fare-free service.

“This will be a wonderful way for people to get around downtown and maybe discover places they didn’t previously know,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

City officials and residents were eager to ride the first route of the trolley service.

The “Hopper” trolley makes stops around every seven minutes during service hours and stops near every block along Elm Street between Fisher Avenue and Carolyn Coleman Way.

“I think it’s a great throwback to our history. I think the last trolley I heard was run in like 1957,” Vaughan said.

The “Hopper” will operate Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. To 12 a.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. To 10 p.m.

The free trolley service started as an idea in 2019, and four years later, the city is now seeing it come to fruition as a pilot program.

“It really takes an enormous team to pull off something this complex, and we’re really thrilled to get to today and be able to celebrate this with the community,” said Greensboro Director fo Transportation Hanna Cockburn.

The pilot program’s goal is to improve downtown mobility, so you can get around without driving your car.

“I think it’ll be really important for people who work in buildings … at one end of downtown and maybe don’t get to eat lunch at the other end. It’s great they can hop on in a few minutes, be it a lunch destination or an after-work meeting or picking up a quick gift for somebody. I think it gives this area new flexibility,” Vaughan said.

The “Hopper” also gives people a chance to get a peek at some of Greensboro’s history.

“We collaborated with the History Museum to locate historical maps and images of the city that are shown on the interior of the bus,” Cockburn said.

The “Hopper” is funded through the end of 2023 by the participatory budgeting Greensboro project and federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

“Our intent with starting this as a pilot was to really understand what the needs and desires are of the traveling public so that we can learn from this and either modify or expand other service opportunities throughout the community,” Cockburn said.

The full map of the “Hopper” trolley’s route and its hours can be found here.

A tracker for the hopper trolley service is also expected to be launched soon.