GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall.

That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide.

GasBuddy found its cheapest price in greater Greensboro to be at that psychologically important $3 mark, which ranked second best for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in North Carolina.

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The average hasn’t caught up with the bottom prices, hitting $3.40 for the Labor Day weekend, but that’s 5.8 cents less than a week ago, 34 cents less than a month ago and 44.8 cents less than a year ago, when the trend was going in the other direction.

GasBuddy has North Carolina’s average at $3.46, and the national average at $3.75.

If you want a comparison, AAA has a current national average of $3.779, and in North Carolina at $3.486. Its average for the Greensboro area is $3.438.

As was the case a month ago, Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard has the cheapest gasoline in the area, with a pump set at that important $3 level. Only a Pilot station in Monroe beats it for the lowest in the state, at $2.96.

A couple of outlets in Lexington – Sheetz on Main Street ($3.09) and Murphy USA on Cotton Grove Road ($3.10) – are among the 10 cheapest in the state.

Continuing trend

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

But the trend is the thing, and the national average is down by 7.7 cents per gallon – diesel dropped 2 cents, to $5.02 – and North Carolina was down 6.3 cents. Those continued a 3-month trend, GasBuddy reported.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in his weekly release. “Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday [Monday] to cut oil production.

“For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

Piedmont Triad has lower prices

If “where you are” is North Carolina, you can shop some lower prices across the Piedmont Triad.

Prices were slightly lower in Winston-Salem, where they were down 8.8 cents from last week, to $3.48. In Durham, GasBuddy found prices were down 11.7 cents but still at $3.68, one of the state’s highest averages.

AAA reported Randolph County ($3.332), Davie County ($3.389) and Yadkin County ($3.380) to be among the lowest average prices in the state.

Historical trends

GasBuddy’s historical average gasoline prices for Sept. 6 in Greensboro and the national average going back a decade:

GSO U.S.

2021: $2.95 $3.17

2020: $2.09 $2.20

2019: $2.35 $2.56

2018: $2.68 $2.85

2017: $2.65 $2.67

2016: $2.07 $2.15

2015: $2.13 $2.40

2014: $3.32 $3.44

2013: $3.52 $3.67

2012: $3.82 $3.82