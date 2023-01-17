Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Greensboro has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Greensboro using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

1 / 30

#30. Cafe Pasta & Grille’

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 305 State St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27408-2154

2 / 30

#29. Harper’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 Friendly Center Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7803

3 / 30

#28. Leblon Churrascaria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 106 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-1320

4 / 30

#27. Phoenix Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1641 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-2001

5 / 30

#26. Liberty Oak

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 W Washington St Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27401-2953

6 / 30

#25. Natty Greene’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (648 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 345 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2603

7 / 30

#24. Tripps Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4402 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407-2600

8 / 30

#23. DiValletta Restaurant at Grandover

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1000 Club Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-8286

9 / 30

#22. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3324 W. Friendly Ave Friendly Center, Greensboro, NC 27410

10 / 30

#21. Maxie B’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2403 Battleground Ave Ste 7, Greensboro, NC 27408-4035

11 / 30

#20. Pastabilities

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1726 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-7905

12 / 30

#19. Cheesecakes By Alex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (700 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 315 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2603

13 / 30

#18. Osteria Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1310 Westover Ter Suite 101-A, Greensboro, NC 27408-7921

14 / 30

#17. B. Christopher’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2446

15 / 30

#16. Blue Denim

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 217 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602

16 / 30

#15. MJ’s Steak and Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 620 Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-4242

17 / 30

#14. Dames Chicken & Waffles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 301 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406-1620

18 / 30

#13. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 800 Green Valley Road Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408

19 / 30

#12. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (349 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2100 Koury Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4959

20 / 30

#11. Gia: Drink. Eat. Listen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1941 New Garden Rd Ste 208 Top level, around the back of building, Greensboro, NC 27410-2555

21 / 30

#10. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3342 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4806

22 / 30

#9. Village Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1903 Westridge Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-2425

23 / 30

#8. Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (796 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3300 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4620

24 / 30

#7. Salvino Cucina Italiana Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2917 Battleground Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408

25 / 30

#6. Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,025 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1421 Westover Ter, Greensboro, NC 27408-7908

26 / 30

#5. Undercurrent Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 327 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401-2101

27 / 30

#4. At Elm St Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3606 N Elm St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27455-2600

28 / 30

#3. Print Works Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 702 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7018

29 / 30

#2. 1618 West Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1618 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403-1209

30 / 30

#1. Green Valley Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,584 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7720

