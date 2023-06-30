GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Lottery luck struck a Greensboro woman as she turned a $5 scratch-off ticket into a $200,000 lottery prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Shelia Harris Harris purchased her Mega Bucks ticket from E.T.’s Quick Stop on NC 96 in Youngsville.

Harris collected her winnings at lottery headquarters on Friday and walked away with $142,501 after taxes.

Mega Bucks made its debut in June and eight $200,000 prizes have been won thus far. Five more $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

