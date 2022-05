GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– Keshia Borland, of Greensboro, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $131,379 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Borland became the first jackpot winner in the new DOUBLE W!N Fast Play game, which debuted on Sunday.

Borland bought her ticket on Wednesday at the Food Lion on Lawndale Drive.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $91,614.