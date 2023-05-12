GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Phillips Avenue on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:16 a.m., officers responded to Phillips Avenue when they were told about a crash that involved serious injuries.

Martha Cue Milton, 70, of Greensboro, was driving a 2014 Mazda 5 Sport.

She was going west on Phillips Avenue when she ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Milton was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.