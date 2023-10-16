HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have identified a woman who was found dead Sunday morning in the woods.

The woman has been identified as Susan Margaret Horkay, commonly known as Skylar Brooks, 35, of Greensboro.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man walking his dog discovered the body Sunday morning in the woods near Heron Pond Drive west of Carrboro and south of White Cross.

The sheriff’s office says there is no obvious cause of death and is waiting for the medical examiner’s determination.

This is an ongoing investigation.