GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro woman died after a crash on Tuesday morning, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:24 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the area of US 29 North and Gorrell Street when they were told someone was injured in a crash.

Fantasia Nicole Golden, 28, of Greensboro, was driving a white 2012 Mazda 6 west on Gorrell Street. Police say Golden failed to negotiate the right turn to enter US 29 North.

A 20-year-old Winston Salem man was driving a dark grey 2012 Ford Escape north on US 29.

The Mazda hit the Escape on US 29 North, and Golden died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash at Moses Cone Hospital, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

