GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business.

Police were able to take the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, into custody after she initially attempted to run away from the scene.

Investigators also allege that Pritchett is responsible for another robbery at the same Circle K that took place on Sept. 30 at around 3:50 a.m.

She is being charged with the following:

Two counts of common law robbery

Second-degree kidnapping

