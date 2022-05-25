GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is facing charges of child neglect following the death of an infant, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At 3:42 p.m. on May 17, Greensboro police came to the 1500 block of Lovett Street after getting a “cardiac call for service.”
At the scene, responding officers discovered an unresponsive infant. EMS took the child to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, police charged Melisa Rae, 27, of Greensboro, with the following:
- Child neglect causing serious injury
- Manslaughter
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there is no further information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.