GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is facing charges of child neglect following the death of an infant, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:42 p.m. on May 17, Greensboro police came to the 1500 block of Lovett Street after getting a “cardiac call for service.”

At the scene, responding officers discovered an unresponsive infant. EMS took the child to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police charged Melisa Rae, 27, of Greensboro, with the following:

Child neglect causing serious injury

Manslaughter

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.