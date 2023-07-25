GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with child abuse and murder, according to court documents.

According to the Guilford County Jail website, Tamiya Tashaun Tomlin was charged with murder on Monday. She had also been charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries on Dec. 28, 2022, with a total of $500,000 secured bond.

Warrants show that she was charged with first-degree murder on July 24 in connection to the death of Amir Wright on Dec. 25, 2022.

Tomlin was given no bond for the first-degree murder charge.