GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants.

The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to help them grow dozens of jobs in the community.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a release that the grants would come from her department’s Economic Development Administration and are focused on “communities impacted by the declining use of coal.”

Gateway Research Park Inc., located in the North Carolina A&T State University’s School of Nanoscience on Gate City Boulevard, will use its grant “to expand a manufacturing facility in support of the growth of minority-owned businesses.” The grant is expected to create 33 jobs, retain 25 and generate an estimated $3.1 million in private investment, the release said.

S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation, located on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, will use its grant to “support the development of additional food-based businesses.” The grant is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 15 and generate an estimated $680,000 in private investment, the release said.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro)

“Federal investments in our local businesses create good-paying jobs and spur economic development, generating a stronger economy that works for everyone,” U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), whose 6th District includes both cities, said in a release. “I’m thrilled to see this strong investment to boost local manufacturing, minority-owned, and food-based businesses in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

“With help from Congress and the Economic Development Administration, the Triad’s economy is not just recovering from the impacts of the pandemic – our economy is coming back stronger than ever.”

Both grants, which are part of the post-pandemic America Rescue Plan, require community matches: $750,000 in Greensboro and $300,000 in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines

“We are delighted to receive these funds in support of the important work being done by the Atkins CDC,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines wrote to WGHP in an email. “We are very grateful to Congresswoman Manning.

“The City Council has not approved the funding for the required match, but there are several sources available to cover the local portion.”

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said her city’s contribution would come from “previously authorized economic development bonds.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson, File)

Gateway Research Park provides laboratories and

office space for businesses, universities and various tenants and partners to share resources “for technological growth, discovery and progress” designed to “turn

cutting-edge intellectual property into thriving businesses in areas of life and physical science, engineering and other applied sciences.”

Officially called the Simon Green Atkins Community Development Corporation, this is a non-profit that provides an enterprise center, a community garden, a shared-use kitchen and other facilities geared to “revitalizing the neighborhoods surrounding Winston-Salem State University.”

The release said these grants were coordinated by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council and were competitive through the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative. The ARP includes $300 million for its Coal Communities Commitment.

“North Carolina is the best place for business, and the high-paying jobs they’re bringing puts money in the pockets of everyday working families,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release. “This funding will help boost the economy and strengthen the workforce in the Triad for years to come.”